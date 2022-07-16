Previous
Coton Manor by busylady
Coton Manor

We visited here today with our friends who are staying for the weekend. A beautiful garden with ponds, water channels, woods and plenty of flowers. A lovely restaurant for coffee and scones and also lots of plants for sale.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Judith Johnson

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks such a lovely place ,
July 16th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a beautiful place and a garden. Looks very relaxing to be out there.
July 16th, 2022  
