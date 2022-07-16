Sign up
Photo 2788
Coton Manor
We visited here today with our friends who are staying for the weekend. A beautiful garden with ponds, water channels, woods and plenty of flowers. A lovely restaurant for coffee and scones and also lots of plants for sale.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
16th July 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardens
,
northamptonshire
,
coton-manor
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks such a lovely place ,
July 16th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a beautiful place and a garden. Looks very relaxing to be out there.
July 16th, 2022
