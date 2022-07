Open door

We love to find open doors when we visit old churches. We visited All Saints Church, Brixworth, during lockdown when places were just starting to open up again, and were disappointed to find it closed. It's an Anglo-Saxon church dating from about 750. This porch was most impressive, built in about 1200. Some of the brickwork inside is thought to be Roman. There was a minster added in the 14th century. So much history! We just missed a wedding, hence the white flowers in pots outside the door.