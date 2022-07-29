Previous
Beach huts at Whitby by busylady
Beach huts at Whitby

It's our last morning in Whitby, so we stopped to take a few pictures of the beach huts. I walked back along the beach looking for sea glass. Luckily the tide was out.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
