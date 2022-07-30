Previous
Last evening in Whitby by busylady
Photo 2802

Last evening in Whitby

We had fish and chips at the famous Magpie restaurant, supposed to be the best fish & chips in the UK, and very good it was too. Walked round the harbour later as the sky was turning pink.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
