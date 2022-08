Dried up stream (aka Duloe brook)

I took our young grandson out for a walk to 'look for the ducks', but sadly the stream was completely dried up! However, it was a hot day and I was hoping he would have a nap, which he did so not all bad! I went out without my camera and phone yesterday so went back today for some photos of the places we visited. I'm actually standing in the stream bed for the photo! Just for the record so no need to comment.