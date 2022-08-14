Previous
Next
Fuschia garden news by busylady
Photo 2817

Fuschia garden news

This is the plant and the pot I bought last weekend for my son for his July birthday. He's busy laying a new patio and wanted something to put on it! The name of the plant is Garden News, hence the title.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautiful Judith, lovely gift and capture.
August 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise