Photo 2817
Fuschia garden news
This is the plant and the pot I bought last weekend for my son for his July birthday. He's busy laying a new patio and wanted something to put on it! The name of the plant is Garden News, hence the title.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
2817
photos
125
followers
158
following
771% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
14th August 2022 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
pot
,
garden
,
fuscia
Diana
ace
So beautiful Judith, lovely gift and capture.
August 14th, 2022
