Photo 2823
Punting
A lovely day in Cambridge with our son and granddaughter. Imogen hadn't been punting before. It was very busy but our guide did a great job of avoiding all the amateur punters
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
family
,
cambridge
,
punting
