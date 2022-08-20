Previous
Punting by busylady
Photo 2823

Punting

A lovely day in Cambridge with our son and granddaughter. Imogen hadn't been punting before. It was very busy but our guide did a great job of avoiding all the amateur punters
20th August 2022

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3.
