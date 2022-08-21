Jerwood Library, Cambridge

This striking building belongs to Trinity Hall college, a relatively modern building opened in 1999. This is the view taken from yesterday's punt excursion along the River Cam. Some of you expressed an interest in punting so I've chosen this picture to show how the experts do it. All three punters are wearing waistcoats so that signifies that they know what they're doing! Our guide told us that none of the students who work on the punts are from the Cambridge colleges as they are not allowed to take jobs at all unless the work is connected to their course and has been signed off by their tutor! Most of the punters are students from other colleges. As you can see it was very busy on the river yesterday.