Photo 2830
A corner of the garden
We recently removed a sick cherry tree from this patch, so I'm now busy filling the area with other plants. It faces the back door so the flowers are a welcome sight as I look out.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
flowers
garden
sedum
rudbeckia
zinnia
phlox
japanese-anenomee
