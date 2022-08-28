Sign up
Photo 2831
By the lake
Another shot from last weekend's family visit. Imogen loves playing with young Monty and he loves all the attention. This is Bedford Park, where we hoped for a paddle, but the water had algae near the edge so it wasn't to be.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
1
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3.
Tags
family
,
granddaughter
,
grandson
tony gig
Great photo...
August 29th, 2022
