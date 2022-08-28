Previous
Next
By the lake by busylady
Photo 2831

By the lake

Another shot from last weekend's family visit. Imogen loves playing with young Monty and he loves all the attention. This is Bedford Park, where we hoped for a paddle, but the water had algae near the edge so it wasn't to be.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

tony gig
Great photo...
August 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise