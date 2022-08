Field of barley

The countryside in Northamptonshire is much more about rolling hills and gentle slopes than it is here in Cambridgeshire. It was good to be out on the cycle track yeserday. You might just be able to see a field of cows in the distance.

3 good things,

1) a batch of blueberry muffins baked, also

2) Peter's favourite marmalade muffins

3) Secretarial work completed this afternoon