Previous
Next
Floral tributes to the Queen by busylady
Photo 2848

Floral tributes to the Queen

We were delighted to be able to view the floral tributes to the Queen outside of Chester Cathedral. We also enjoyed the interior of this beautiful cathedral and were able to sign the book of condolence. A very emotional and memorable experience
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
780% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise