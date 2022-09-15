Previous
Ness botanic gardens nf12 by busylady
Ness botanic gardens nf12

We spent a lovely day out at these gardens, part of the University of Liverpool. Described as '64 acres of diverse landscapes and plants filled with wildlife that call it home'.
Still sticking with the nifty fifty challenge!
Taffy ace
Lovely reflections
September 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and great reflections !
September 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections, sounds like a wonderful place to stroll around.
September 17th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 17th, 2022  
