A final farewell

I have sat in front of the TV for most of the day watching the funeral procession and services to bid farewell to our late and much loved Queen Elizabeth ll. What a wonderful, historic occasion full of ceremony, precision and emotion. I would have loved to have been there to witnesss the occasion myself but didn't think I would be able to stand for such a long time. Well done to the many thousands of people who turned out to experience this momentous day.