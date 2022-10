Sanctuary of our lady Montallegro

We took the train to Rapallo today and from there a cable car 600 metres up the mountain. At the top was this sanctuary built in 1558. I couldn't look on the way up but was braver on the way down, and enjoyed the scenery.

Good things 1) making pesto at a nearby restaurant 2) a swim in the outdoor sea-water pool 3) Peter got his glasses mended after tripping down a kerb and going flying! The locals were very helpful