Leaning tower of Pisa

This is our first visit visit to this famous tower. Built in the 12th century as the Bell Tower of the Cathedral which you see here. The tower began to sink shortly after construction began, due to the soft earth.

It was a long time before any architect felt able to complete the tower. In 1993 it began to sink again and was closed to the public until 2011. It has been corrected somewhat by adding lead to the North side of the tower. We weren't able to fit in a trip up the tower due to the timed visits and the number of people. However, it is a most impressive building built of white Pisa stone.