Plastic fishes

I've been to the patchwork and quilting show and sale held at Duxford Imperial War Museum today. This quilt was made entirely of plastic, including bubble wrap, jewellery, plastic bags etc. It was truly inspirational and magical and was a nod to the overuse of plastic we have in our world today.

It's been a busy week with three days out, so I'll be hoping for a quieter week next week! I still have lots of photos to share!