Nothing goes to waste! by busylady
Photo 2897

Nothing goes to waste!

The Halloween pumpkin goes into pumpkin and apple soup, spiced up with fresh ginger and curry powder. The dried seeds will get toasted later. We could only get white pumpkins on Monday so hope it tastes OK
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3.
Diana ace
What an amazing setup and presentation Judith! I have never seen or heard of a white pumpkin! I find it wonderful that everything gets put to use.
November 2nd, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
It’s so good everything can be used, there is such a lot of waste with pumpkins being bought just to carve.
November 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Hope it was good!
November 2nd, 2022  
