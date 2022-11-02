Sign up
Photo 2897
Nothing goes to waste!
The Halloween pumpkin goes into pumpkin and apple soup, spiced up with fresh ginger and curry powder. The dried seeds will get toasted later. We could only get white pumpkins on Monday so hope it tastes OK
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
3
0
Tags
soup
,
pumpkin
,
apples
,
still-life
Diana
ace
What an amazing setup and presentation Judith! I have never seen or heard of a white pumpkin! I find it wonderful that everything gets put to use.
November 2nd, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
It’s so good everything can be used, there is such a lot of waste with pumpkins being bought just to carve.
November 2nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Hope it was good!
November 2nd, 2022
