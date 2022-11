Waiting for the music

We went to a Beth Nielsen Chapman concert last night at the Stables Theatre in Milton Keynes. I came across Beth by chance on radio 2, and luckily we discovered that she was appearing locally. A very lively concert with a wide variety of music styles including folk, pop, rock, country, soul and jazz. A truly inspirational singer and songwriter who has inspired people across the world, with her meaningful lyrics. Well worth looking up if you get the chance.