Photo 2904
Last rose?
This may well be the last rose of the season, standing tall in the front garden.
Good things 1)Out for coffee this morning, and a good catch up with an ex-work colleague
2) She's booked for us to go see Cliff next November at the Hammersmith Apollo!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
1
3
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
pink
,
close-up
,
rose
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - fav
November 9th, 2022
