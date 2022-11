Christmas cactus in November

Everything is too early this year. We keep this plant out in the conservatory where it will last much longer as it's cooler. We've had an unexpectedly busy day today. Our little Grandson wasn't allowed to go to nursery today as he has a rash which may be infectious. So we looked after him all day - he's been full of beans and nearly eaten us our of house and home! We've had lots of fun though.