Autumn flowers by busylady
Photo 2913

Autumn flowers

I chose to arrange the church flowers this weekend to remember my dad's birthday. Just a Lidl's bouquet, some Chinese lanterns and some greenery from the garden.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
*lynn ace
very pretty ...love the Chinese lanterns
November 18th, 2022  
Hazel ace
Wonderful!
November 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful!
November 18th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 18th, 2022  
