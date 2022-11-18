Sign up
Photo 2913
Autumn flowers
I chose to arrange the church flowers this weekend to remember my dad's birthday. Just a Lidl's bouquet, some Chinese lanterns and some greenery from the garden.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
4
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
18th November 2022 12:06pm
church
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
arrangement
*lynn
ace
very pretty ...love the Chinese lanterns
November 18th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Wonderful!
November 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful!
November 18th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 18th, 2022
