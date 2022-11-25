Previous
Next
New haircut by busylady
Photo 2920

New haircut

No pictures taken today so as the U3A are having a portrait challenge, I thought I might enter this one of Rory showing off his new haircut. He had his hair cut back in September ready for starting school.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise