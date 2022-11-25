Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2920
New haircut
No pictures taken today so as the U3A are having a portrait challenge, I thought I might enter this one of Rory showing off his new haircut. He had his hair cut back in September ready for starting school.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
2920
photos
125
followers
166
following
800% complete
View this month »
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
7th September 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
haircut
,
grandson
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close