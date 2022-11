At the auction

We took up our £20 voucher at the Bedford auctions rooms today. We had thexall day breakfast with coffee and toast which very good.

This is the room housing the more expensive items, jewellery, coins, watches, and antique furniture. It was interesting to watched the auctions taking place in some of the other rooms, but we didnt bid on anything.

A good day, with some sun and a chance to cut the grass for the last time this year, maybe?