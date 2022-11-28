Previous
Chinese lanterns and seed heads by busylady
Chinese lanterns and seed heads

I've picked the Chinese lanterns from the garden as I'm not keen on them dropping their seeds everywhere. Beautiful though they are, they spread like wildfire and are difficult to get rid of once they have spread.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
carol white ace
A lovely display.Fav😊
November 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
They are so gorgeous, wish I could get some seeds.
November 28th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty!
November 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely colours and shadows
November 28th, 2022  
