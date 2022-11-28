Sign up
Photo 2923
Chinese lanterns and seed heads
I've picked the Chinese lanterns from the garden as I'm not keen on them dropping their seeds everywhere. Beautiful though they are, they spread like wildfire and are difficult to get rid of once they have spread.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
4
3
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
28th November 2022 5:12pm
vase
,
arrangement
,
chinese-lanterns
,
dried-seedheads
carol white
ace
A lovely display.Fav😊
November 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
They are so gorgeous, wish I could get some seeds.
November 28th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty!
November 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely colours and shadows
November 28th, 2022
