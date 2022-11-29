Sign up
Photo 2924
Malteser cake
I made this Mary Berry malted chocolate cake for my daughter's fiancé for his birthday at the weekend. Yes we did get a slice 😋!
Thanks for all your comments and favs, I really appreciate them all!
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
4
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Tags
maltesers
,
chocolate-cake
,
mary-berry
Diana
ace
Oh how delicious, I love maltesers and can imagine how great the cake must taste. Looks fabulous too.
November 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! I just fancy a slice right now with nice cup of tea! I must get down to some baking again!
November 29th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
Yum!
November 29th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Looks wonderful save me a slice. haha
November 29th, 2022
