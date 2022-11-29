Previous
Malteser cake by busylady
Photo 2924

Malteser cake

I made this Mary Berry malted chocolate cake for my daughter's fiancé for his birthday at the weekend. Yes we did get a slice 😋!
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Diana ace
Oh how delicious, I love maltesers and can imagine how great the cake must taste. Looks fabulous too.
November 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! I just fancy a slice right now with nice cup of tea! I must get down to some baking again!
November 29th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Yum!
November 29th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Looks wonderful save me a slice. haha
November 29th, 2022  
