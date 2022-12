First day of advent

The little Mary and Joseph figures are part of a Posada event. Posada means home or lodging in Mexican. The idea is that Mary & Joseph travel from house to house during advent, and you share a day and an evening with them. The knitted figures are my own and totally out of proportion. Our two grandsons were here when they arrived so they opened the box and we shared the story. Rory made the shelter and stars as a place where they could stay.