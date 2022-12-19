Sign up
Photo 2944
Yarnbombing?
This knitted post box topper has recently appeared on a post box near the local school. It appears to be the only one in the town, and is a cheerful touch during the shorter days.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
christmas
,
knitting
,
santa
,
post-box
william wooderson
What an inventive Idea! Fav.
December 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet
December 19th, 2022
