Yarnbombing? by busylady
Yarnbombing?

This knitted post box topper has recently appeared on a post box near the local school. It appears to be the only one in the town, and is a cheerful touch during the shorter days.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3.
william wooderson
What an inventive Idea! Fav.
December 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet
December 19th, 2022  
