Change in temperature

The big thaw started at the weekend, when the temperature went from minus 11 C on Sunday, to plus 11 C on Monday! It's almost Spring-like today! This was the scene on the way back from some last minute shopping in town today.

It was the school carol concert at the church this morning - over 400 children and many parents and grandparents. Henry was pleased to see me there as the only one who could make it.