Flash of red 26, landscapes by busylady
Photo 3013

Flash of red 26, landscapes

That lovely cloud from yesterday's shot reflected in the water.
3 good things
A lively new style Sunday service this morning titled Allsorts
Sunday dinner in the oven,
Out this evening to Spirit of the Dance in Bedford
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
