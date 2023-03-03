Previous
Rainbow blue by busylady
Photo 3018

Rainbow blue

I went to Cambridge with my daughter and Grandson this morning to see Mog the forgetful cat. A superb dramatisation of three of the famous cat stories. I spotted this bike on the way there. The weather was wet at first but brighter later.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Judith Johnson

Photo Details

william wooderson
The play sounds like fun! And that's one eye-catching bike.
March 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Your theatre outing sounds good and a well spotted rainbow blue to boot!!
March 3rd, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Bien trouvé
March 3rd, 2023  
Leli ace
What a busy fence. Great find for a crisp strong blue.
March 3rd, 2023  
