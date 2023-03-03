Sign up
Photo 3018
Rainbow blue
I went to Cambridge with my daughter and Grandson this morning to see Mog the forgetful cat. A superb dramatisation of three of the famous cat stories. I spotted this bike on the way there. The weather was wet at first but brighter later.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
3249
photos
128
followers
170
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
3rd March 2023 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
bikes
,
cambridge
,
rainbow2023
william wooderson
The play sounds like fun! And that's one eye-catching bike.
March 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Your theatre outing sounds good and a well spotted rainbow blue to boot!!
March 3rd, 2023
MONTSERRAT
Bien trouvé
March 3rd, 2023
Leli
ace
What a busy fence. Great find for a crisp strong blue.
March 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
