Previous
Next
Rainbow purple 2 by busylady
Photo 3026

Rainbow purple 2

One lonely crocus in the garden.
3 good things
1) met up with some friends for coffee who we haven't seen for along time.
2) Largely sunny day so some chopping back in the garden
3) Peter cooking tonight - duck a l'orange!
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful crocus in bud, and super presentation! fav And can I come for tea!!
March 11th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
@beryl That would be lovely Beryl - if only! Thanks for your comments
March 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 11th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Gorgeous.
March 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise