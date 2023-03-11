Sign up
Photo 3026
Rainbow purple 2
One lonely crocus in the garden.
3 good things
1) met up with some friends for coffee who we haven't seen for along time.
2) Largely sunny day so some chopping back in the garden
3) Peter cooking tonight - duck a l'orange!
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
4
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Tags
purple
,
crocus
,
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful crocus in bud, and super presentation! fav And can I come for tea!!
March 11th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
@beryl
That would be lovely Beryl - if only! Thanks for your comments
March 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 11th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Gorgeous.
March 11th, 2023
