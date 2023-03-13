Previous
Rainbow 2023 red 2 by busylady
Rainbow 2023 red 2

I didn't think I had anything red in the house, but on further inspection - a water jug, a candle holder and some artificial poppies.
Looking after Monty today, so a pretty busy day.
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3.
Dawn ace
A lovely image for your rainbow Judith
March 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super collection for your red day!
March 13th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely red image.Fav😊
March 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely red shot.
March 13th, 2023  
Barb ace
Lots of pretty red items! Fav
March 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautifully matching reds to Judith! Considering all the shades of red there are that’s pretty amazing!
March 13th, 2023  
