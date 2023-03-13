Sign up
Photo 3028
Rainbow 2023 red 2
I didn't think I had anything red in the house, but on further inspection - a water jug, a candle holder and some artificial poppies.
Looking after Monty today, so a pretty busy day.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
6
3
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
3261
photos
128
followers
170
following
3023
3024
3025
156
3026
3027
157
3028
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
13th March 2023 5:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
poppies
,
still-life
,
jug
,
candle-holder
,
rainbow2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image for your rainbow Judith
March 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super collection for your red day!
March 13th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely red image.Fav😊
March 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely red shot.
March 13th, 2023
Barb
ace
Lots of pretty red items! Fav
March 13th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautifully matching reds to Judith! Considering all the shades of red there are that’s pretty amazing!
March 13th, 2023
