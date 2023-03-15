Sign up
Photo 3030
Rainbow yellow 3
Tete a tete daffodils from the garden, and yes, you guessed it - a Cliff Richard mug. I think it was from his 40 years in the business concert.
Thank you all for your lovely comments and fav's.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
yellow
daffodils
mug
rainbow2023
Barb
ace
Cheery yellow capture!
March 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture for your rainbow, love the flowers and especially the mug 😊
March 15th, 2023
