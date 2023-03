Rainbow blue 3

This is a piece of patchwork I made several years ago, not long after I joined a group with a weekly teacher. She taught us how to make this type of strip patchwork which was begun by the Seminole North Americans in Florida. around the early 1900's.

The designs were used as borders to decorate blouses, jackets and skirts. I had planned to make this into a single size bed quilt but I didn't get any further than this wall hanging!