Rainbow green 4 by busylady
Photo 3038

Rainbow green 4

A market stall in Cambridge which is on every day. Our local weekly market stall in St Neots, which we visited today is now very much smaller than it used to be. Their displays of green vegetables were very disappointing.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Judith Johnson
Issi Bannerman ace
Super display of veggies!
March 23rd, 2023  
