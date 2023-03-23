Sign up
Photo 3038
Rainbow green 4
A market stall in Cambridge which is on every day. Our local weekly market stall in St Neots, which we visited today is now very much smaller than it used to be. Their displays of green vegetables were very disappointing.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Tags
green
,
vegetables
,
market
,
rainbow2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super display of veggies!
March 23rd, 2023
