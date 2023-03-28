Sign up
Photo 3043
Rainbow orange 4
After a warm and mostly sunny day yesterday, last night's sunset was just beautiful, and just about orange! Such a change in the weather today as we've had chilly, wet and gloomy conditions all day
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
0
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3277
photos
130
followers
172
following
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
0
1
365
SM-A326B
27th March 2023 7:25pm
sunset
,
rooftops
,
rainbow2023
