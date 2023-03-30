Rainbow green 5

Some of the flowers from my Mother's Day bouquet which are still doing well.

Some Spring cleaning done today and some more sewing things sorted. We potentially have the family coming to stay so I need to make the room habitable! They are planning to have some major work done on their new house so will stay with us for a while. Fingers crossed it all goes ahead - it's been a long road with a lot of delays and disappointments along the way. We have a rubbish method of selling houses in the UK and the mess the government made with all their changes of leadership didn't help.