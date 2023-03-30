Previous
Rainbow green 5 by busylady
Photo 3045

Rainbow green 5

Some of the flowers from my Mother's Day bouquet which are still doing well.
Some Spring cleaning done today and some more sewing things sorted. We potentially have the family coming to stay so I need to make the room habitable! They are planning to have some major work done on their new house so will stay with us for a while. Fingers crossed it all goes ahead - it's been a long road with a lot of delays and disappointments along the way. We have a rubbish method of selling houses in the UK and the mess the government made with all their changes of leadership didn't help.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav. gorgeous .This is beautiful and excelled yourself on this last rainbow green .. fzv
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of these wonderful tones and details, beautifully framed and presented.
March 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A gorgeous capture Judith!
March 30th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice!
March 30th, 2023  
