Trinity College, Cambridge

A lovely sunny day and a visit to Cambridge. Trinity college was founded in 1546 by King Henry Vlll. It is one of the largest of the Cambridge colleges and has seen many people through its doors, including Isaac Newton, and Lord Byron. We did a bit of shopping and then had lunch at Carluccio's.

Peter then went off to Addenbrookes hospital to donate his platelets. Sadly, he had a migraine on the way there so they wouldn't take his blood today. He will go back another day.