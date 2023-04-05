Previous
Ranunculus by busylady
Ranunculus

I've never grown these flowers before but they are continuing to produce more flowers and looking quite stunning. A pleasant sight from my kitchen window.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3.
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely to see. I found a little pack of these in my garden box today so perhaps I can plant them in some pota?
April 5th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
@sarah19, Yes, I think so Sarah, although I was given mine as plants
April 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So pretty
April 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous colour.
April 5th, 2023  
