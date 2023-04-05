Sign up
Photo 3051
Ranunculus
I've never grown these flowers before but they are continuing to produce more flowers and looking quite stunning. A pleasant sight from my kitchen window.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
4
3
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3285
photos
130
followers
171
following
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
5th April 2023 4:19pm
orange
garden
ranunculus
Sarah Bremner
ace
Lovely to see. I found a little pack of these in my garden box today so perhaps I can plant them in some pota?
April 5th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
@sarah19
, Yes, I think so Sarah, although I was given mine as plants
April 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So pretty
April 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous colour.
April 5th, 2023
