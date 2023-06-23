Sign up
Photo 3129
The day lilies are back
I love these flowers as a new one on each stem opens each day.
Our daughter and family moved out and into their new home yesterday, so I've spent much of the day putting things back to 'normal'.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
flower
orange
lily
day-lily
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2023
