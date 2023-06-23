Previous
The day lilies are back by busylady
The day lilies are back

I love these flowers as a new one on each stem opens each day.
Our daughter and family moved out and into their new home yesterday, so I've spent much of the day putting things back to 'normal'.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2023  
