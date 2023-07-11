Sign up
Previous
Photo 3147
Flowers by the door
We called on a friend today, to drop off a book. She wasn't home but this lovely planter by the front door was so welcoming, I couldn't resist taking a picture.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3405
photos
135
followers
181
following
862% complete
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
11th July 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
planter
,
dahlias
,
petunias
Boxplayer
ace
Very cheerful.
July 11th, 2023
