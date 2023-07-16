Sign up
Photo 3152
Panel 5, let there be lights in the sky .....
..... to separate the day from the night. This shows the galaxy, the moon and the stars. Many recignisable constellations are also included. God is at the centre.
16th July 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic love it👍😊
July 16th, 2023
