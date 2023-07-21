Bigger and Closer

This is part of David Hockney's new exhibition in the Lightroom, a huge exhibition space in the refurbished part of the King's Cross area we visited on Tuesday. It is described as 'Using large-scale projection in a remarkable new space' and 'takes us on a personal journey through sixty years of his art'. It was a magical journey where you felt drawn in to be a part of the artwork. I particularly enjyed the moving images which accompanied several famous pieces of classical music.

Thank you to all who followed and enjoyed my creation story series. We have now reached Day 7,although there are still some further panels which I haven't included - yet!