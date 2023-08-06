Previous
Crocosmia in the rain by busylady
Crocosmia in the rain

We've had a dry day today until 6.30pm, when the dark clouds produced some persistent showers. Lots of gardening done though, and thankful that the bbq was finished before the rain came.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Pat Knowles ace
Pretty are t they? We have some besides the front gate & I couldn’t remember the name of them. I need to do some weeding! 🤦‍♀️
August 6th, 2023  
