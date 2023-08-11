Previous
Grasshopper by busylady
Grasshopper

I found this little chap in the conservatory this morning. I took a few pictures before setting him free in the garden.
A busy day of housework, gardening, meeting a potential new organist and church choir practice.
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Pat Knowles ace
A new organist…where do you find them? Very thin on the ground! We had one last week for the first time for months, a real treat! Unusual to see a grasshopper so close!
August 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool shot Judith
August 11th, 2023  
