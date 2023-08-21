Sign up
Photo 3188
Trees and sunlight
We took our youngest grandson to a nearby National Trust site today. Lots of sunshine, walks in the woods, seeing the farm animals, and finishing with the playground and chocolate ice cream. Just what we needed!
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
8
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
sunlight
,
trees
,
park
,
national-trust
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
August 21st, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Lovely woodland and sounds like a good day.
August 21st, 2023
Fisher Family
Sounds like a great day for you and your grandson. A lovely shot!
Ian
August 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
Judith, the light is lovely and the trees spectacular , the ice cream an essential component of your day out :)
August 21st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely tree and shot👍😊
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful tree , and sounds a lovely day for you and your grandson
August 21st, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the nice trees and the different green colors of them.
August 21st, 2023
Ian