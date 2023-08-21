Previous
Trees and sunlight by busylady
Photo 3188

Trees and sunlight

We took our youngest grandson to a nearby National Trust site today. Lots of sunshine, walks in the woods, seeing the farm animals, and finishing with the playground and chocolate ice cream. Just what we needed!
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
August 21st, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely woodland and sounds like a good day.
August 21st, 2023  
Fisher Family
Sounds like a great day for you and your grandson. A lovely shot!

Ian
August 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
Judith, the light is lovely and the trees spectacular , the ice cream an essential component of your day out :)
August 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely tree and shot👍😊
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful tree , and sounds a lovely day for you and your grandson
August 21st, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the nice trees and the different green colors of them.
August 21st, 2023  
