Photo 3195
hydrangea
Another of my Lidl bargain buys. It cost just £4.99 and couple of years ago and is still doing well in its pot.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
2
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3460
photos
133
followers
180
following
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
29th August 2023 5:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
hydrangea
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
August 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice colour!
August 29th, 2023
