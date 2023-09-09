Previous
Japanese anemones by busylady
Photo 3207

Japanese anemones

Such a lovely flower for some late summer colour.
3 good things
1) Coffee out in town this morning
2) Good weather for a BBQ
3) Henry (almost 10) is staying over tonight
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Michelle
Beautiful
September 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful!
September 9th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
September 9th, 2023  
