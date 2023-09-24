Previous
Harvest festival... by busylady
Photo 3222

Harvest festival...

... is not what it used to be! But things move on, and we had a good display of goods to give to our local food bank. Peter will take them to the foodbank depot tomorrow, when picks up the crates for our church to distribute. He often has 12 to 18 crates to pick up and pack away. They banned over 70 year olds from doing thecpick ups at one stage, but then realised they couldn't manage without them!
Thanks for all your comments and favs on yesterday's picture, and also for your interest in my New York pictures. All very much appreciated
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
882% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That's a lot of food, people are very generous. I was amused at over 70's being banned until they realised they couldn't manage without them. Good to know we're still needed.
September 24th, 2023  
Monica
Wow, that's a lot!
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise